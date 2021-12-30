Starlink (STARL) Market Capitalization Achieves $395.00 Million

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Starlink has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Starlink has a total market cap of $395.00 million and $14.75 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.87 or 0.07797235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,592.30 or 1.00027287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008023 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

