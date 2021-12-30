Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 914 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $83,484.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $109,230.68.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $322,056.99.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30.

NTRA stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.63 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

