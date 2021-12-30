Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 102.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,385 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,304 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,685 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

