Platform Technology Partners Has $278,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $169.17. The stock has a market cap of $303.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

