Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Decreased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 32,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

