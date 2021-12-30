Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

