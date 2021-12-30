BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 23,177 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,177 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

