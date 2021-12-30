3,100 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Medpace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $220.47 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.28 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,297 shares of company stock worth $61,941,877 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

