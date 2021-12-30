Versor Investments LP Has $688,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $129.82 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

