Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 99.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 144,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

