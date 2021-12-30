Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,974,000 after buying an additional 30,774 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $248.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $250.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

