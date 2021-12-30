Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 829 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

CMI stock opened at $218.72 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

