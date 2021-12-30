Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $846.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,655 shares of company stock worth $1,585,957 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

