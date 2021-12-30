Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NYSE:NUE opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

