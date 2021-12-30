Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFO. FMR LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $77.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

