Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.16 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.00.

