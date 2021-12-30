Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.76. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $113.11.

