Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

