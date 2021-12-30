Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Cut by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $55.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.23%.

