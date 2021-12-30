Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 101,575 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26.

