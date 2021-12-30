Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 587 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

