Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $303,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,078 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH opened at $89.59 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

