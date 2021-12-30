Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 942 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $141.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

