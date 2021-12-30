Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

