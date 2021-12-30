Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.1% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,392.08 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,486.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,479.15. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

