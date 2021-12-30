DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.56

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 117191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

