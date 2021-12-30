SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 169,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,718,302 shares.The stock last traded at $44.93 and had previously closed at $45.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,911,000 after buying an additional 1,683,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,101,000 after buying an additional 2,957,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,320,000 after buying an additional 1,513,910 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

