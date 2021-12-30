Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

