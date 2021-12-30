PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.27

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 18495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $3,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $610,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.