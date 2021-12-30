PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.27

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 18495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $3,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $610,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.