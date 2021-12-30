Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.69

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $540.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter.
About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.
