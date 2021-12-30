Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.96

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 2748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.28.

About Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

