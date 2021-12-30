CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.74

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 1360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

CFB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $797.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,270 shares of company stock worth $219,855. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 240,176 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,114 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

