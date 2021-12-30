NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.28

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 21766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNGRY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

