ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 3% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $21.60 million and approximately $194,529.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00011180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.17 or 0.07787646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00074669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.78 or 0.99791824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007936 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,768 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.