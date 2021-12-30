Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.18 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 39.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $677.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $655.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.90 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

