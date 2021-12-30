Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $567.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.24. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.