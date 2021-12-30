-$0.32 EPS Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 144,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.15 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

