Hancock Whitney Corp Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

