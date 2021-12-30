AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of AutoNation worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 783,161 shares of company stock valued at $96,849,436. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

