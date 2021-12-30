Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.