Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $601.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $372.45 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $584.00 and a 200 day moving average of $557.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

