Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.28.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

