Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 6.7%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.54. 6,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 352,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

A number of research firms have commented on TYRA. Cowen began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $17,370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $12,231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,814,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.