Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $401.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

