Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

