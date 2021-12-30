Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 3.1% Higher

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.69. 5,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 243,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 241,755 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

