Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 112,292 shares.The stock last traded at $235.91 and had previously closed at $231.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.83.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.48 and a 200 day moving average of $182.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

