Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.15

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $3,832,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.