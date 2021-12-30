Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) PT at C$3.50

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$711.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.03. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.0502174 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

