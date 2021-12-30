Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $71.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $60.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 503.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $109,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.